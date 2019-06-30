The Ottawa Senators have announced the hiring of former NHL head coach Davis Payne as an assistant coach.

He joins D.J. Smith's coaching staff, signing a three-year contract with the Senators. Payne spent parts of three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Blues between 2009-12.

Fellow assistant and former New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano rounds out the trio behind the bench.

Payne, 48, most recently spent the last two season as associate coach with the Buffalo Sabres. Before that, he spent five years with the Los Angeles Kings where he helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2014.