The Ottawa Senators are currently without goaltender Marcus Hogberg, who has returned to Sweden for family reasons, head coach DJ Smith announced Monday.

The Senators recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators to fill in while Hogberg is away from the team.

DJ Smith says Marcus Hogberg went back to Sweden for family reasons. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 2, 2020

Hogberg, 25, has a 5-7-8 record record with the Senators this season, posting a .909 save percentage and a 3.04 goals-against average. He is in his second season with the team after appearing in four games last season.

The Senators are also currently without goaltender Anders Nilsson who has been out since Dec. 16 due to a concussion. Smith said Nilsson skated on his own Monday morning but is not ready for game action.

Gustavsson, 21, has a 15-5-3 record in the AHL this season with a .885 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average.

Smith said Craig Anderson will serve as the team's starting goaltender moving forward, with Gustavsson dressing as his backup.