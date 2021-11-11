The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Matt Murray and forward Alex Formenton in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The team has recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from the AHL's Belleville Senators.  

Murray and Formenton join Josh Brown, Victor Mete, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden and Austin Watson as the players in COVID protocol along with associate coach Jack Capuano. 

As of Thursday morning, the Senators' game against the Los Angeles Kings is expected to go on but chief medical officials from the NHL and NHLPA are monitoring the situation according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. 