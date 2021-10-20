Gustavsson sets the pace, Tierney provides veteran leadership for Sens

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray will make his season debut Thursday against the San Jose Sharks, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Murray was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to an illness and will be activated when first eligible on Thursday.

Matt Murray will start vs San Jose. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 20, 2021

The 27-year-old posted a 10-13-1 record with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage over 27 games in 2020-21.

The Senators are off to a 2-1-0 start this season, with wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.