The Ottawa Senators announced Thursday Jack Capuano will join D.J. Smith's staff as associate coach.

The former New York Islanders head coach spent the past two seasons on the Florida Panthers coaching staff, under Bob Boughner.

"Jack brings a wealth of coaching experience in the National Hockey League and is a great fit with our staff," Smith said in a Senators press release. "Our goal was to bring in someone who has been an NHL head coach - Jack has that experience and much more. He's played defence, run a defence and run a penalty kill. He is a detailed, hard-working guy who players enjoy working with. We are happy to have Jack here in Ottawa to help with the growth and development of this team."

Capuano finished with a 227-192-64 record over parts of seven seasons with the Islanders from 2010-2017. He led the Islanders to three playoff appearances as head coach.