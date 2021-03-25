5m ago
Senators place D Wolanin on waivers
The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Christian Wolanin on waivers Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Senators announced earlier Thursday Wolanin was being scratched for Braydon Coburn in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 26-year-old Wolanin has recorded three assists in 15 games for the Senators this season.