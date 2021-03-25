Up Next

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Christian Wolanin on waivers Thursday.

That’s all for NHL waivers today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 25, 2021

The Senators announced earlier Thursday Wolanin was being scratched for Braydon Coburn in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old Wolanin has recorded three assists in 15 games for the Senators this season.