48m ago
Senators place Stepan on injured reserve
The Ottawa Senators placed forward Derek Stepan on injured reserve Thursday. Stepan left Tuesday's shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old has one goal and six points in 20 games with the Senators this season, his first with the team.
Acquired by the Senators in December from the Arizona Coyotes for a second-round pick, Stepan carries a $6.5 million cap hit in the final season of his current deal.