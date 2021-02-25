The Ottawa Senators placed forward Derek Stepan on injured reserve Thursday.

Stepan left Tuesday's shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



D Erik Brannstrom and C Matthew Peca have been recalled from the team's taxi squad.



C Logan Brown has been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the taxi squad.



C Derek Stepan has been placed on IR. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 25, 2021

The 30-year-old has one goal and six points in 20 games with the Senators this season, his first with the team.

Acquired by the Senators in December from the Arizona Coyotes for a second-round pick, Stepan carries a $6.5 million cap hit in the final season of his current deal.