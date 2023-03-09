The Ottawa Senators are nine points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 19 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

A tough remaining slate of opponents will make overcoming that deficit that much more difficult.

The Senators will face the third-most difficult strength of schedule the rest of the way, per Tankathon.com.

That stretch begins later tonight on the road against the Seattle Kraken.

Ottawa is currently a +112 underdog at FanDuel for tonight’s game.

Their west coast road trip will continue on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks, followed by a date with the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Their potential path to the postseason will get a lot tougher after that.

From March 14th through March 25th, six of the Senators’ seven games will be against opponents currently ranked among the top six choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Ottawa still has one more game against the favourite to win it all in the Boston Bruins.

The Senators will also play both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs twice.

That’s five games against opponents that are among the top-four choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

As if the schedule wasn’t difficult enough, Ottawa will also need to overcome the loss of its No. 1 goaltender, with Cam Talbot expected to miss three weeks due to injury.

Senators set to lean on Sogaard as playoff push intensifies.



While the Senators’ odds to make the playoffs dropped from +1180 to as low as +410 following a five-game win streak from February 25th to March 4th, their odds to qualify bumped right back up to +680 following a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

+680 odds equates to a 13 per cent implied probability.

Ottawa is running out of time to close the gap in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

One of the league’s toughest remaining schedules will make that challenge that much more difficult.