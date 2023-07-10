Ottawa Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc has resigned from the franchise, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

#Sens president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc resigned on the weekend effective immediately. Left on good terms, but the ownership change likely meant it was time to move. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 10, 2023

Garrioch said LeBlanc left on good terms, but the recent change in ownership likely meant it was time for LeBlanc to leave.

LeBlanc has been with the Sens since April of 2020 and was the president, CEO, and alternate governor of the Arizona Coyotes from 2013 to 2017.

A group of investors led by Michael Andlauer reached an agreement in regards to the purchase of the Senators franchise last month.