Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stuetzle is set to join Team Germany for their World Junior Championship camp this weekend and expects to be fully recovered from a broken hand when the tournament starts later this month.

Stuetzle, 18, had surgery in October after suffering the injury while training with the Mannheim Eagles. The Senators announced on Oct. 13 his recovery time was expected to be six to eight weeks,

“I’m feeling very, very good. I’m getting better and better every day and I’m happy to be on the ice with the rest of the team,” Stuetzle told Postmedia on Thursday. “Today was my checkup with the doctor and everything looks really good.

“Hopefully I’ll be back to 100 per cent with my hand in the next one to two weeks. I’ll start skating with the team (even more). I’ve had four days with the team but not taking part in all the drills. I’ll be able to do some of the 3-on-2 drills so I’ll be glad to do that.”

Stuetzle, selected third overall by the Senators in this year's draft, had five assists in five games at the 2020 World Juniors in the Czech Republic.

He also had seven goals and 34 points in 41 games with Mannheim in 2019-20 in his country's top professional league, which ranked him seventh on the team despite being the Deutsche Eishockey Liga's youngest full-time player.

Stuetzle said Thursday he hopes to remain in Canada after the World Juniors with the Senators.

“That’s my goal, to play there next season,” said Stuetzle. “I’m hoping it works out like that. I’m expecting to be ready for the World Juniors with Team Germany and after that we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“My goal is to play in Ottawa next season and get there as soon as possible. Nobody knows when the NHL is going to start yet. Hopefully, everything works out the way I want it to.”

Germany will open their World Juniors on Boxing Day against Canada.