The Ottawa Senators announced Thursday that prospect Tyler Boucher will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Boucher, 20, is currently playing with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 21 games this season.

The surgery is scheduled to take place in the next few weeks with an anticipated recovery time of three to four months with the expectation Boucher will be fully recovered before next season's training camp.

"In consultation the Senators' medical staff, it has been determined that Tyler requires a surgical procedure to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

"Tyler suffered the injury while playing with the United States at the World Junior Championship and then returned to Ottawa to rehabilitate in an attempt to continue his season with the 67's. After aggravating the injury in a game against the Kingston Frontenacs last week, it was determined that surgery is the best option."

Selected 10th overall by the Senators at the 2021 NHL Draft, Boucher had three goals and one assist for the United States at the 2023 World Juniors, winning bronze.