Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stützle will miss a game for the first time in his young career Tuesday due to a minor injury.

The team announced Tuesday Stützle is considered day-to-day and will not face the Winnipeg Jets.

“Just a little nagging, minor injury that would be more of a day-to-day situation and we're just being more cautious and anything," head coach DJ Smith said.

Alex Galchenyuk skated in the rookie's spot on the team's second line Tuesday and appears set to make his season debut on Tuesday.

Selected third overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Stützle has one goal through two games with the Senators this season.

The 19-year-old had five goals and 10 points in five games with Germany at the World Juniors prior to joining Ottawa's training camp.

The Senators are 1-1 to start the season after facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in each of their first two games.