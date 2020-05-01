The Ottawa Senators signed KHL defenceman Artem Zub to a one-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

"We're pleased that Artem has elected to pursue an NHL career here in Ottawa," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "Artem is a smart defensive defenceman who moves the puck well and who utilizes his strength and mobility to make plays. His extensive international resume will help him transition to a North American style of play but his key attribute is his sound ability to defend."

News Release: The #Sens have signed defenceman Artem Zub to a one-year, entry-level contract: https://t.co/WgFwRLMCWn pic.twitter.com/lJRyv7ejp9 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) May 1, 2020

Zub, 24, had 13 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at PyeongChang 2018 and is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Hockey Championship with Russia. He won the KHL's Gagarin Cup with SKA in 2017.