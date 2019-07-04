The Ottawa Senators have locked up defenceman Christian Wolanin to a two-year, $1.8 million extension.

A restricted free agent, Wolanin will earn $800,000 in the first (two-way) year and $1 million in the second (one-way) year.

The 24-year-old Wolanin just completed his first full season with the team, appearing in 40 games. Wolanin notched four goals and added eight assists.

Wolanin, son of Stanley Cup-winning defenceman Craig Wolanin, was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry before playing for three seasons at North Dakota where he led the team in scoring during his final collegiate year.

A native of Quebec City, Wolanin represents the United States internationally and was a member of the US entry at this past spring's IIHF World Championships in the Slovakia.