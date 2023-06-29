The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jacob Larsson to a one-year, two-way contract, it was announced Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000 in the NHL and $325,000 at the AHL level.

The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the NHL

and $325,000 in the AHL for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old appeared in seven games last season with the big club but did not record any points. He had four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 55 games last year in the AHL.

A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Larsson was selected No. 27 overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Draft. He arrived in Ottawa as a free agent last summer.

In 172 career NHL games, Larsson has three goals and 21 assists.

Sens keeping busy

While the Senators retained one defenceman on Thursday, keeping a second might not be so easy.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Senators will have to sweeten their offer to keep Travis Hamonic, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

More detail soon posted on https://t.co/RPYOE0PNAK. Ottawa is going to have to sweeten yesterdays offer to retain veteran D-man, Travis Hamonic. The market is always strong for right shot D. Belief is, Sens GM, Pierre Dorion made a 1 year, low dollar pitch. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2023

Dreger adds there's a strong market for Hamonic, who received a one-year, low-dollar pitch from the Senators.

The 32-year-old played in 75 games last season for the Sens, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists for 21 points. He came over in a deal from the Vancouver Canucks in March of 2022.

A veteran of 793 career NHL games, Hamonic has 50 goals and 179 assists for 229 points.