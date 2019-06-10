OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Nick Ebert to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $350,000 guarantee.

The 25-year-old Ebert spent last season with Orbero of the Swedish Hockey League. He led the team with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 49 games last season.

The six-foot, 203-pound native of Livingston, N.J., also has spent time with Bratislava of the KHL and with Manchester, Ontario and Texas of the AHL.

Ebert was a seventh-round pick (211th overall) of the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.