After successful offseason, how can Sens produce results on the ice?

Veteran forwards Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle are joining the Ottawa Senators on a professional tryout basis, according to multiple reports.

Sens are bringing Derick Brassard & Michael Dal Colle in on PTOs for training camp. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) September 15, 2022

It's a return to Ottawa for the 34-year-old Brassard, who appeared in 139 games over two seasons for the team from 2016 to 2018. In his time with the Senators, Brassard scored 32 goals and had 45 assists.

He split last season between the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers, scoring eight goals and adding 11 assists.

A native of Hull, Que., Brassard heads into his 15th NHL season. Originally taken with the sixth overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Drummondville Voltigeuers, Brassard has appeared in 951 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Flyers and Oilers.

For his career, Brassard has tallied 202 goals and 320 assists.

Internationally, Brassard was a member of the Canada team that won gold at the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Russia.

Dal Colle, 26, has played the entirety of his professional career with the Islanders organization after being taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2014 draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals.

He spent last season with the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate Bridgeport Islanders, appearing in just one NHL game last year.

For his career, Dal Colle has appeared in 112 games for the Islanders across five seasons, scoring eight goals and 13 assists.

Senators training camp opens next Thursday.