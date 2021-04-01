Sens sign Bernard-Docker to entry-level deal: 'It's another big piece to the puzzle'

The Ottawa Senators have signed 2019 second-round pick forward Shane Pinto to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Pinto will report to the Senators after completing a required quarantine period.

The 20-year-old recently completed his second season at the University of North Dakota, where he recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 28 games.

He recorded 31 goals and 60 points in 61 career NCAA contests. He was recently named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

"Shane should be very proud of what was an exceptional collegiate career," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a player with a very high work ethic who demonstrates a strong ability to play effectively in all three zones. He was an elite faceoff performer at UND who possesses a great shot, including a deceptive one timer, and a knack for scoring from both in tight and from a distance."

The Senators also signed 2018 first-round pick defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to an entry-level contract on Thursday.