OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old recently completed his first full professional season with the Esbjerg Energy of Denmark’s top-tier hockey league.

He posted a 10-5-1 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage as Esbjerg advanced to the league semifinal.

The six-foot-seven native of Aalborg, Denmark, spent the two previous campaigns with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers and posted a major junior career best 21-13-2 record with four shutouts over 37 games in 2019-20.

He ranks 15th in franchise career wins with 40 over two seasons in Medicine Hat, and tied for fourth with seven shutouts.

Sogaard was the Senators’ second second-round pick (37th overall) at the 2019 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.