The Ottawa Senators have avoided arbitration with Marcus Hogberg, announcing a two-year extension with the 24-year-old Swedish goaltender on Wednesday.

The deal carries an annual value of $700,000 in the NHL with the second of the two years being one-way.

Hogberg made his NHL debut in December and appeared in four contests for the Sens, going 0-2-1 with a 4.09 goals against average and a save percentage of .884.

The native of Orebro spent a majority of the season with the club's American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville, where he was 21-17-4 in 39 contests with a GAA of 2.32 and a .917 SV%.

Hogberg posted two shutouts.