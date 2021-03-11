Wednesday's 7-1 blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers did not sit well with members of the Ottawa Senators, who sounded off on the defeat post-game.

The Senators allowed four first-period goals as the Oilers cruised to their sixth win in as many contests against Ottawa this season.

"That's not acceptable one bit," Senators defenceman Mike Reilly said. "It's on every single guy. It's not the coaches at all, it's on us. It's pretty embarrassing, and I feel like we've moved passed not having games like that. Regardless of who we play we're always in games, and tonight that wasn't the case."

"Everyone hates losing," added winger Brady Tkachuk. "But to get blown out like that ... it's infuriating."

The six-goal margin marked the Senators worse loss since January 25 and dropped the team to 1-4 in their past five after a run of four wins in five games.

"The whole game, we just didn't play the right way and we just didn't eliminate anybody," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "We didn't stop anyone in the [defensive] zone, and we were easy to play against. We didn't look like we had a lot of jam, and they did. They had good legs, they jumped on every puck and they were ready to play, and we weren't."

Wednesday's loss dropped the Senators to 9-19-1 on the season, 12 points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division with four more games played.

Ottawa will look to blemish the Oilers perfect 6-0-0 record against them when the two teams meet again on Friday.