Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle will not return to tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks after sustaining an upper-body injury. 

Stutzle, 20, was hit into the boards midway through the first period by Ducks forward Brett Leason. He exited and did not return, playing only 2:59. 

The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.  