Sens' Stutzle (UBI) will not return vs. Ducks

Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle will not return to tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Injury update: After sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period, #Sens forward Tim Stützle will not return to tonight’s game vs. @AnaheimDucks. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 13, 2022

Stutzle, 20, was hit into the boards midway through the first period by Ducks forward Brett Leason. He exited and did not return, playing only 2:59.

The Viertsen, Germany native has 10 goals and 27 points in 28 games this season.