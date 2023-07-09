The Ottawa Senators have agreed to trade forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect Donovan Sebrango, and a conditional first-round pick and fourth-pick in 2024.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st round pick and a 4th round pick in 2024. pic.twitter.com/OSFiSrWRD9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

DeBrincat also agreed to a four-year, $31.5 million contract extension with the Red Wings.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Alex DeBrincat to a 4-year extension with an AAV of $7,875,000. pic.twitter.com/F3aiEpzqO1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

The 25-year-old played last season with the Ottawa Senators, recording 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games.

DeBrincat was acquired by the Senators in July of 2022 during the NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for three draft picks.

The 5-foot-7 winger was drafted 39th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft and has 187 goals and 373 points in 450 career games split between the Blackhawks and Senators.

DeBrincat was an all-star in 2022 and represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Slovakia where he recorded seven goals and nine points in eight games en route to a bronze medal.

Kubalik, 27, played his first season with the Red Wings last season, recording 20 goals and 45 points in 81 games.

The 6-foot-2 winger was drafted 191st overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 draft and has 82 goals and 161 points in 283 career games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Red Wings.

He is on the second year of a two-year, $5 million deal he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2022.

Sebrango, 21, was drafted 63rd overall by the Red Wings in the 2020 draft.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman split last season with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.