Sens among two finalists for Zub

The Ottawa Senators are one of two finalists for the services of KHL defenceman Artyom Zug, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger reported on Twitter on Wednesday that Zub is expected to make his final decision in a few weeks and the Senators "remain a top choice."

Zub, 24, had 13 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at PyeongChang 2018 and is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Hockey Championship with Russia. He won the KHL's Gagarin Cup with SKA in 2017.