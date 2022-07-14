OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa has postponed Sunday's Canadian Premier League home game with Valour FC due to the league's COVID protocols.

An Atletico Ottawa spokeswoman said a "small number" of Ottawa players tested positive following Saturday's 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC.

The players affected were doing well, with no additional positive tests, she added.

The game has been rescheduled for next Wednesday at TD Place. Ottawa (7-3-4) is second in the CPL standings while Winnipeg's Valour (4-4-4) is fifth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.