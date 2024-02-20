Ottawa visits Boston, Montreal faces New York in PWHL action on TSN

PWHL Ottawa looks for their second straight win in Boston, while PWHL Montreal aims for first place as they take on New York, LIVE Wednesday on TSN.

PWHL Ottawa at PWHL Boston

PWHL Ottawa earned a 4-2 win on the road against Boston on Monday.

Ottawa returns to Tsongas Center on Wednesday for a return bout, aiming to leave Massachusetts with all six points.

Ottawa returns to Tsongas Center on Wednesday for a return bout, aiming to leave Massachusetts with all six points.

Gabbie Hughes found the net twice, her third and fourth markers of the season, and Daryl Watts and Brianne Jenner also scored to lead Ottawa to victory on Monday

Emily Clark had two assists in the win to give her a team-leading five helpers on the season.

Emerance Maschmeyer got the start between the pipes and turned away 30 of 32 shots to pick up her third win of the campaign.

The win snapped Ottawa’s five-game losing streak, though they picked up two points in overtime losses during that stretch.

Taylor Girard and Abby Cook replied for Boston in Monday’s loss, Megan Keller assisted on both goals and now has six on the year.

Boston has dropped three straight games, all on home ice, and wrap up a six-game home stand with Wednesday’s contest.

This will be the third meeting of the season between Ottawa and Boston. The teams first clashed on Jan. 24 at TD Place with Theresa Schafzahl scoring in the final minute of regulation to give Boston a 3-2 victory.

Monday’s game was a rescheduled matchup after their Jan. 8 meeting was postponed due to inclement weather.

PWHL Montreal at PWHL New York

PWHL Montreal have their sights set on the top of the standings as they visit New York at UBS Arena.

Watch PWHL Montreal visit PWHL New York LIVE Wednesday at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN+.

Montreal sits just one point behind Minnesota, a team they beat 2-1 in their most recent game on Sunday, for first place in the PWHL.

Claire Dalton and Sarah Lefort provided the scoring for Montreal in that victory, while goaltender Elaine Chuli made 21 saves to run her overall record to 4-0-0, with a 1.24 goals against-average on the season.

Montreal has captured four of their last five games, with two victories over Minnesota as well as wins over Ottawa and Boston during that stretch.

Their only setback was a 3-0 loss in the Battle on Bay Street against PWHL Toronto, a game that was played in front of 19,285 fans, setting a new women’s hockey attendance record.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin continues to set the standard for Montreal, she leads the team with six goals and nine points on the season.

Montreal forward Maureen Murphy is tied with Boston’s Alina Müller and Minnesota’s Kelly Pannek for the league lead with seven assists.

New York will be looking for their third win in a row.

Emma Woods and Alex Carpenter scored as they beat Boston 2-1 on Saturday and prior to that win, it was Abby Roque, Jade Downie-Landry and Carpenter finding the net twice in a victory over Ottawa.

This is the third meeting of the season between the teams, with Montreal taking both of their previous matchups.

They earned a 5-2 win at UBS Arena on Jan. 10 and picked up a 3-2 victory on home ice at Place Bell on Jan. 16.