Ouellette now inspiring from behind the bench Canadian hockey legend serving as an assistant coach with the women’s national team at this year’s world championship.

Caroline Ouellette is a Canadian hockey legend, with a resume that includes four Olympic gold medals and six world championship titles. She also tallied 242 points in 220 international games, making her the third-highest scorer in the history of Team Canada.

Now, as an assistant coach with the Canadian women’s national team for this year’s IIHF Women’s World Championship, Ouellette has the chance to directly inspire the next generation with her passion for the game.

“I love working with people that love what they do and want to get better at it,” she told TSN. “I wake up every day and I don't feel like I'm working. I feel like I'm teaching a game to people that want to learn, that want to be there.”

Ouellette, who officially retired in 2018, was previously an assistant for the team at the 2017 and 2019 world championships. While still playing, she also served as an assistant for Canada’s under-18 team in 2009.

She also shares coaching duties with her wife and four-time Olympic medallist with the United States, Julie Chu, at Concordia University, where the team won the national championship earlier this year.

Ouellette has a full plate with her role at Concordia and two young children at home, but the timing worked out with this world championship being held in August, the first time the event has been held in the same year as an Olympic Games.

The tournament begins Thursday in Denmark, with Canada taking on Finland. Ouellette is able to join the Canadian bench before returning to her duties with Concordia for the 2022-23 season. She’ll be working with head coach Troy Ryan, along with assistants Kori Cheverie and Alison Domenico.

“I'm really, really excited for the opportunity to coach with some of the greatest coaches in our country and, obviously, some of the most accomplished players in the game,” she said.

“Passion is the first word I think of when I think of Caro,” Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations for Canada’s women’s program, told TSN. “She's 100 per cent in or 125 per cent in in everything she does, from practices, to being behind the bench, to video sessions. It's contagious, her passion.”

Ouellette is in the unusual position of coaching several former teammates she considers friends. But the Montreal native has experienced this before, when she returned to her alma mater, the University of Minnesota Duluth, to join the staff as an assistant coach from 2006 to 2008, just shortly after she had graduated.

“I understood that there was a fine line there that's sometimes difficult to keep,” she said. “I really understood how important it was back then and to really draw the line between, now, I'm part of the staff and I'm not hanging out with my friends who used to be my teammates.”

But despite the importance of the delineation, Ouellette says she always viewed herself as a player-coach during her time on the ice – someone who studied the game and was a leader for her team.

“I like to believe that I always had that mutual respect from my teammates and love and appreciation, [so] that transition was not too hard for them,” she said.

"I can't say enough things about Caro,” defenceman Erin Ambrose said. “For me, personally, Caro's changed my life and my career, and same with Julie Chu. And now to have Caro back on the bench with us is fantastic. She's one of the best players to ever wear the maple leaf and we're pretty lucky to have her as part of our coaching staff now."

Ouellette is looking to win her second championship this year after helping lead Concordia to its first national title since 1999. The Stingers posted a dominant season that ended with a 13-game winning streak, outscoring teams 60-7 during that stretch.

“Being able to win a provincial and national championship last year, the first since ’99, was quite exceptional. Actually, it tops most of my moments as an athlete, because that generation has been through so much, and now seeing it all come together was something really, really rewarding,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette relishes the opportunity to work with young athletes, especially at the collegiate level, where she feels she can play a key role in their development.

“They are going through a challenging part in their life, years in their life that are going to shape their future – whether it is as an athlete, as a young professional, as a young woman,” she said. “I have stories that give me goosebumps of seeing them grow and develop and find their voice and become confident and strong.”

"You look at what they did at Concordia this year and a national championship and that speaks volumes,” Ambrose said. “When we had her on the bench in 2019, I know she was able to relate with a lot of the girls and just communicate so well, and that's something that's one of her strongest suits.”

Ouellette has been part of several initiatives aimed at helping girls in hockey at the grassroots level. Two years ago, she started a program with equipment company CCM called Get in the Game, which promotes young girls’ participation in the sport.

In 2014, she initiated the Girls Hockey Celebration, a not-for-profit organization that gives girls the opportunity to play in an all-female hockey tournament.

“Caroline is just a true, passionate person of the game of hockey, and not just at the high levels. She's invested in growing the game from grassroots all the way to high performance,” Kingsbury said. “She has an eye for development. She’s eager to help athletes get to the next level.”

As someone who had to convince her father to allow her to play hockey when she was young, Ouellette’s passion for getting more girls involved in hockey is easy to understand.

“I believe that, as an Olympian or national team player, we have a responsibility to be involved and get girls in the game,” she said. “I think that girls are interested in the game, but some are hesitant in starting in boys’ hockey and starting in programs that are mainly aimed at boys. So, we need to get girls into the game in an environment that's fun, that's challenging, that's progressive, but that's certainly aimed at making sure that they're enjoying the experience.”

While 2022 has already been a memorable year for Ouellette, she was denied an additional accolade. The 43-year-old was in her first year of eligibility for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame but didn’t garner 14 of the required votes (Finland’s Riikka Sallinen was the lone woman named to the class of 2022).

Along with her success on the international stage, Ouellette was a two-time MVP in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and raised the Clarkson Cup four times. Her omission on the list of inductees was baffling to many, especially considering the Hockey Hall of Fame allots two spots for women’s players.

But Ouellette is more concerned about seeing more women in the hall of fame, period.

“I think there are many deserving women that were incredible hockey players, incredible leaders, trailblazers in our game. They had to go through so much. Many of them worked full-time as they played for their own country,” she said.

“You never know how your career is perceived or how you are perceived by others, if you're deserving and all of that. I've played against and with some incredible players, leaders, women that are still pushing the game forward and that are still not in the hall of fame. If my time comes one day, I'll be forever grateful for that moment.”