Alex Ovechkin has leapfrogged another name on the NHL all-time scorers list with his 695th career goal.

The Washington Capitals’ captain scored in the third period against the Ottawa Senators, his second of the night, passing Mark Messier and taking sole possession of eighth-place.

Ovechkin is now 13 goals behind Mike Gartner for seventh on the all-time list. The seven-time 50-goal scorer has tallied 695 times in 1135 career games.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 37th of the season, tying him for the league lead with Boston Bruins’ forward David Pastrnak.