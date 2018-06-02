Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin waited 4,623 days for Saturday night, his first Stanley Cup Final game on home ice, and he didn’t need 22 minutes to leave his mark.

No, on this night, Ovechkin was not going to be denied.

Ovechkin was the Capitals’ 235-pound wrecking ball on skates, flying at peak Ovie level to will Washington to within two wins of Lord Stanley’s chalice.

It was fitting then that it was the Great Eight (who else?) that scored the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup Final goal in Washington since June 16, 1998 when he leaped over Brayden McNabb to poke that puck past Marc-Andre Fleury, the man who blocked his path to glory so many times over his last nine failed playoff runs.

This was Ovechkin’s moment on the big stage. Even the Vegas Golden Knights knew it.

Ovechkin leapt to the top of the Conn Smythe Trophy conn-versation as he was the force behind the Capitals’ stirring 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Watching Ovechkin zoom all over the ice - like a kid on Christmas - it wasn’t that difficult to imagine the Caps’ captain soon hoisting the Stanley Cup he has so long chased.

The odds are in Washington’s favour now. The winner of Game 3 in a tied Stanley Cup Final has gone on to win it all more than 77 per cent of the time - though the last three times that’s happened, that team has lost (2015 Tampa Bay, 2013 Boston, 2004 Calgary).

Washington can take a commanding 3-1 edge in this best-of-seven series on Monday night in Game 4.

The Golden Knights simply looked like a team running on empty, despite their valiant third period push. Saturday night marked the first time all playoffs Vegas has lost back-to-back games.

The Capitals’ stars were the difference. Ovechkin and linemate Evgeny Kuznetsov - the new Big Red Machine - netted the first two goals before Devante Smith-Pelly chipped in the insurance marker in the third period. It was fourth-liner Tomas Nosek, not Jonathan Marchessault or William Karlsson, that got Vegas on the board.

Instead, it was Ovechkin - the face of the franchise - who continues to be the face of these playoffs with his exuberance and unbridled joy on the ice. He played Game 3 like it was Game 7.

“You just look at his face,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “He’s so emotional about playing for the Cup. It’s something he’s always wanted to do. We all have. You can tell by the expressions on his face all the time, his emotion. One thing you can see is Alex keeps his emotions on his sleeve. It’s on the outside. It’s not on the inside. You know exactly what he’s thinking.”

