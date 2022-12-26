Power's hat trick has Canada on top over Czechs after two

After a six-goal first period that resulted in a 3-3 tie, it was all Canada in the second as Owen Power scored twice to complete the hat trick to give the hosts a 5-3 lead over Czechia heading into the third.

Mason McTavish drew Canada's first power play of the game as Czechia's Jakub Sedivy went to the box for holding.

With Canada still on the power play, both Jan Mysak (tripping) and Michal Hradek (cross checking) took penalties to give Canada an extended 5-on-3.

Power netted his second of the game with a one-timer on the 5-on-3 to give Canada a 4-3 lead with Cole Perfetti picking up his second assist of the game.

Canada went back on the 5-on-3 for over a minute where Power completed the hat trick with his third of the game to build the 5-3 lead.

Canada finished the period with a 25-9 shot advantage over the Czechs.