OHL Roundup: Owen Sound uses big first period to beat Guelph

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack scored four goals in the first period to down the Guelph Storm 5-3 Monday in the OHL.

Servac Petrovsky scored two goals and added an assist in the Owen Sound (25-23-4) victory, while netminder Nick Chenard made 41 saves.

The Attack have now won six games in a row.

Jake Karabela scored twice for Guelph (25-18-7), both in the first period, adding to the offensive showcase that was on display in the opening frame.

Petrovsky scored his second goal of the game in the second period and Storm centre Cooper Walker added a marker in the middle period as well.

Guelph has dropped four games straight now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.