On Saturday night, Terrell Owens will find out if he’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after failing to be voted two straight years. If Owens does make the cut this time around, he says he’s doesn’t know which team he wants to be enshrined with but says "it won’t be with the [San Francisco] 49ers," the 15-year veteran told TMZ Sports.

Owens began his career with the 49ers in 1996 when the team took him in the third round of that year’s draft. He had a moderate start to his career as a rookie, before he quickly blossomed into a star for the 49ers playing alongside Jerry Rice.

Owens the first eight seasons of his career with the 49ers, recording 592 receptions, 8572 yards, and 81 touchdowns, before being dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2004 off-season.

Appearing on TV Wednesday in Minneapolis, the site of this year’s Super Bowl, Owens told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that he’ll be in Los Angles Saturday when this year’s Hall of Fame class is announced during the NFL Honors awards event being hosted at the University of Minnesota.

“As I’ve said the last two years when I was nominated for induction, my stats speak for itself,” Owens said. “At the end of the day, that’s what you got to go by. You think about the bylaws and the criteria which guys are nominated and ultimately inducted into the Hall of Fame, that’s what it should be about.”

Vying alongside Owens as finalists for Hall induction on Saturday night are: linebacker Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, linebacker Brian Urlacher, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, safety Brian Dawkins, offensive guard Alan Faneca, offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, running back Edgerrin James, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch, center Kevin Mawae, cornerback Everson Walls, linebacker Robert Brazile and offensive guard Jerry Kramer.

Currently, Owens is second all time in receiving yards and third in receiving touchdowns.