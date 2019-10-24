AEW made its debut in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, live on TSN2 with PAC vs. Jon Moxley in the main event.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Jon Moxley, and before he could make his way to the ring, PAC blindsided him with a steel chair to the head and then hit a step-up enziguri. Outside the ring, Moxley was motionless on his back. PAC brought the fight back inside, driving elbows into Moxley’s head..

Moxley later bulldogged PAC onto his head on the edge of the ring. He followed up with a lariat and another clothesline that turned PAC inside out. Moxley was trying to end the match at this point, going for a Regal knee. PAC rolled out of the ring, but Mox followed through with a tope suicida. Mox blasted PAC with a black hole slam on PAC, and then another knee, but PAC kicked out at two. Mox secured a cloverleaf on PAC, but PAC grabbed the rope forcing the ref to break the hold.

Down to four minutes, Mox kicked out of PAC’s falcon arrow, as both wrestlers were racing against the clock. At the two-minute mark, Moxley attempted to cradle PAC. Mox tumbled to the outside and was met with a kick by PAC, who then delivered a 450 splash onto Mox on the floor.

Now down to one minute of time remaining, Moxley crawled to PAC and hooked the leg, but PAC kicked out. At 30 seconds, Mox hit the Paradigm Shift, but it wasn’t enough to finish off PAC. The match went to a time limit draw, and an incensed Moxley hit the referee with a DDT.

Moxley turned to the camera as the show went off the air and said “Time limit my ass!”

For more from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, click here.

Click on the video link below to watch the full On Demand episode of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite - October 23, 2019 AEW Dynamite - October 23, 2019

The next show airs next Wednesday, October 30th on TSN3, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Charleston, West Virginia.