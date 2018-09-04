Nate McMillan is sticking around in Indiana.

The Pacers announced a multi-year extension for their head coach Tuesday, who is entering his third season with the club. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

OFFICIAL: We have signed Head Coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension. https://t.co/MXRwpSuYH4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 4, 2018

McMillan went 90-74 in his first two seasons as Pacers' bench boss, leading them to two playoff appearances. He finished sixth in coach of the year voting last season.

"I'm really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done," said Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard in a news release. "Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He's dedicated leader, a very good coach and we're lucky to have him here with the Pacers."

The Pacers finished last season at 48-34, good for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated after taking LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the opening round.

McMillan took over from Frank Vogel, who was let go after five seasons with the club. The Pacers have not made it past the first round since falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Final in 2014.

"I'm very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing," said McMillan in a news release. "Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it's an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish."