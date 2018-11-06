Vegas Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty is expected to return to the team's lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Gerard Gallant said Tuesday.

Pacioretty hasn't played since Oct. 28 due an upper-body injury, but his return times up well for the former Montreal Canadiens captain. The Golden Knights visit Toronto on Tuesday before facing the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and then the Canadiens on Saturday.

Pacioretty has not gotten off to an ideal start with the Golden Knights with just two goals in 10 games with the team this season. He does, however, have 19 career goals against the Maple Leafs, the most against any team in his career.

The 29-year-old was on the second line during Tuesday's gameday skate, per the Las Vegas Review Journal:

Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith

Pacioretty-Haula-Tuch

Nosek-Eakin-Carpenter/Hyka

Carrier-PEB-Reaves with Lindberg