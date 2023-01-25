The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced its three All-Star captains for the upcoming showcase event on Sunday in Toronto. Madison Packer of the Metropolitan Riveters has been selected to lead PHF Team USA, Kaleigh Fratkin of the Boston Pride heads PHF Team Canada, and Kateřina Mrázová of the Connecticut Whale will wear the ‘C’ for PHF Team World with national pride on the line in the round-robin competition and championship at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“This year’s captains were each selected by their All-Star teammates to represent them on this stage, which is a credit to their skill, experience, leadership, character, and how well-respected they are among their peers,” said Reagan Carey, PHF Commissioner. “Both Madison and Kaleigh have helped build the league since its inaugural season, and Kateřina was one of the league’s first international stars before the recent wave of incoming talent from overseas. Congratulations to all three captains who are most deserving of this honor, and best of luck this weekend!”

Packer will be making a record sixth All-Star appearance in Toronto and will serve as an All-Star captain for the second time following the 2020 event in Boston. The 31-year-old forward from Detroit, MI has now served as Riveters captain for four seasons. She won the Isobel Cup in 2018 and has scored 60 goals and 119 points over eight PHF seasons which both rank second on all-time lists. Her 123 career regular season games are third-most among all skaters. Internationally, Packer won back-to-back gold as a member of the 2008 and 2009 U.S. National Women’s U18 Team before attending the University of Wisconsin where she won an NCAA title with the Badgers in 2011.

“It’s always an honor to be included in the All-Star weekend,” said Packer. “I appreciate the nod from my fellow U.S. All-Stars, and have to give a shout out to Jillian Dempsey. There was a tie twice between her and me after our team voted and she passed the torch to me so I could enjoy this one with my kiddos. I want to acknowledge and thank her for that, and a huge congratulations to everyone selected. I think this format will make for a very fun and competitive weekend.”

Fratkin is now a five-time All-Star and first-time captain. Like Packer, she’s played in all eight PHF seasons accumulating 129 games to date which is the second most in league history. The 30-year-old from Burnaby, British Columbia is a two-time Defender of the Year and has more points than anyone at her position over the course of her career with 82 which ranks sixth among all skaters. She’s also helped the Pride win back-to-back Isobel Cup titles while serving as an alternate captain. Fratkin represented Canada at the 2009 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship where she earned a silver medal, and later enjoyed a four-year NCAA career at Boston University.

“It's an honor to be named the All-Star captain for Team Canada,” said Fratkin. “I've been fortunate enough to be a part of several PHF All-Star games, and it's always a fun weekend for both players and fans. I'm looking forward to the new setup this year that showcases the talent in our league across different countries. It's truly a testament to how far the league has come over the years. I'm confident our team can pull out the W in front of our Canadian fans!”

Mrázová is the only player on the international team with PHF All-Star experience that dates back to the 2019 game in Nashville. That season with the Whale she produced 12 points in 15 games and has already surpassed those offensive totals in her PHF return with 13 points so far through 14 games. The 30-year-old from Praha, Czechia has an extensive IIHF resume that includes three U18 tournaments and eight various world championships at the senior level. She notably helped her country win bronze at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship last summer which represents their first medal in top division competition. Mrázová was also a member of Team Czechia at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

“It’s a huge honor to be selected as the captain and I am really looking forward to enjoying the experience with the team,” said Mrázová. “I think anyone on the team could have been selected. They are some of the best players in the league, and not just that, they are also great leaders and friends. So, I think all of us are just really excited to represent all six countries.”

The 2023 PHF All-Star Weekend is presented by Air Canada and Sailun Tire. Sunday’s game will be broadcast live across the United States on ESPN2 and in Canada on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app beginning at 7pm et.