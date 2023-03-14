Packer, Watts, Ives named three stars of the week

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced its Three Stars of the Week following season-ending weekend action played March 10-12, 2023. Top performers include forwards Madison Packer of the Metropolitan Riveters, Daryl Watts of the Toronto Six, and goaltender Abbie Ives of the Connecticut Whale.

First Star: Madison Packer finished the season with a pair of multi-point performances for the Riveters in a weekend series sweep over Buffalo. The captain totaled four points including two goals and two assists spread evenly over both contests that contributed to the team’s four-game winning-streak and best consecutive stretch since the 2017-18 campaign. On Friday she scored the game-winning goal and added a primary assist in the 5-2 victory over the Beauts, then scored her team-leading 11th goal of the season on the power play and provided the secondary assist on the winning-goal by Fanni Gasparics in Saturday’s 3-2 triumph. The 31-year-old and six-time PHF All-Star from Detroit, MI finished her eighth season tied for the team lead in scoring with 21 points in 24 games. Since turning pro in 2015-16 following her NCAA career at the University of Wisconsin, Packer has played 131 career PHF games amassing 65 goals and 64 assists for 129 points which ranks second among all-time skaters. This is the second time in three weeks that she’s been recognized as the league’s first star.

Second Star: Daryl Watts scored two goals and one assist over two weekend games against Boston, finishing her first professional regular season on a three-game point-streak. The 23-year-old from Toronto, Ontario scored the team’s second goal in Saturday’s 3-2 loss, then picked up a pair of first period points in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Pride including a primary assist on Shiann Darkangelo’s opening goal and a short-side snipe of her own. She preceded this week’s action with her first career multi-point game, a two-assist performance, on Feb. 26 to give her five points over three contests heading into playoffs and seven points including three goals in 12 appearances overall. Watts signed a historic two-year PHF contract with her hometown team in January following an illustrious collegiate career where she graduated as the second all-time leading scorer in NCAA history with 297 points in 172 games from 2017-22. She was the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award recipient as a freshman at Boston College, and captured a national championship in 2021 with the University of Wisconsin.

Third Star: Abbie Ives was perfect in her single weekend start on Saturday night, backstopping Connecticut to a 3-0 shutout victory over Minnesota with a 25-save performance that clinched third place for the Whale in the final standings. It was the 24-year-old’s third shutout of the season and career and improved her 2022-23 record to 10-6-0 including four-straight wins that contributed to the team’s six-game streak heading into this week’s playoff semifinal series against Toronto. The three shutouts rank second among PHF netminders, while her 10 wins rank third and matches her 2021-22 total that set a franchise single season record. The native of Bedford Hills, NY finished the season with a 2.57 goals-against-average that ranks third among PHF starters, along with a .902 save percentage. Ives has been recognized as a PHF All-Star twice in three seasons since joining the league from Quinnipiac University and has 22 career wins over 36 starts in regular season competition along with a 2.42 GAA and .901 SV%.

2022-23 PHF Three Stars of the Week:

March 10-12:

1. Madison Packer (MET) 2. Daryl Watts (TOR) 3. Abbie Ives (CTW)

March 3-5:

1. Kennedy Marchment (CTW) 2. Sarah Bujold (MET) 3. Jillian Dempsey (BOS)

February 24-26:

1. Madison Packer (MET) 2. Tereza Vanišová (TOR) 3. Justine Reyes (CTW)

February 18-19:

1. Corinne Schroeder (BOS) 2. Samantha Ridgewell (BUF) 3. Michela Cava (TOR)

February 11-12:

1. Tricia Deguire (MON) 2. Elaine Chuli (TOR) 3. Alexandra Labelle (MON)

February 3-6:

1. Loren Gabel (BOS) 2. Shiann Darkangelo (TOR) 3. Corinne Schroeder (BOS)

January 17-22:

1. Loren Gabel (BOS) 2. Kennedy Marchment (CTW) 3. Brittany Howard (TOR)

January 14-15:

1. Allie Thunstrom (BOS) 2. Ann-Sophie Bettez (MON) 3. Jonna Albers (MIN)

January 6-8:

1. Taylor Girard (CTW) 2. Loren Gabel (BOS) 3. Elaine Chuli (TOR)

December 16-18:

1. Natalie Snodgrass (MIN) 2. Shiann Darkangelo (TOR) 3. Taylor Girard (CTW)

December 9-11:

1. Jillian Dempsey (BOS) 2. Loren Gabel (BOS) 3. Brittany Howard (TOR)

December 3-4:

1. Kennedy Marchment (CTW) 2. Minttu Tuominen (MET) 3. Sydney Brodt (MIN)

November 26-27:

1. Jade Downie-Landry (MON) 2. Ann-Sophie Bettez (MON) 3. Fanni Gasparics (MET)

November 18-20:

1. Sarah Bujold (MET) 2. Corinne Schroeder (BOS) 3. Leah Lum (TOR)

November 5-6:

1. Corinne Schroeder (BOS) 2. Brittany Howard (TOR) 3. Élizabeth Giguère (BOS)