Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his second straight day of practice Thursday as he continues to recover from his knee sprain suffered Sunday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers will be in the rehab group Thursday during practice.

A decision on Rodgers' availability for this weekend's game against the Minnesota VIkings has yet to be made, with McCarthy saying "this is no layup" of his pending QB decision for this weekend.

Rodgers galvanized the Packers in their win Sunday after returning from his injury, and finished the game 20-30 for 286 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions.