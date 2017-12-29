GREEN BAY, Wis. — Receivers Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson are among six key players who will miss the Green Bay Packers' season finale against the Detroit Lions because of injuries.

Adams was in the concussion protocol after absorbing a hard hit two weeks ago from Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis. Nelson left the 16-0 loss last week to Minnesota with a shoulder injury.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that guard Jahri Evans (knee), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) would miss the game Sunday at Detroit.

The Packers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sidelined nine games because of a collarbone injury.

