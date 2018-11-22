Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham took part in practice Thursday to test his broken thumb ahead of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings.

Mike McCarthy said Jimmy Graham will practice today, testing the new attachment for his thumb #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 22, 2018

Graham exited last Thursday night's contest against the Seattle Seahawks after appearing to injure his left hand late in the second quarter. He was diagnosed with a broken thumb the next day, but was not given a timeline for return. He had just one catch for 13 yards before exiting against Seattle.

For the season, Graham has 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns in his first year in Green Bay.

The Packers dropped to 4-5-1 with the loss to the Seahawks last week and sit third in the NFC North.