SAN FRANCISCO — The San Diego Padres are still very much counting on a healthy Dinelson Lamet making his playoff start next week.

The big right-hander gave them a scare when he reported biceps tightness and made an early exit Friday night — but, for now, Lamet will throw in a couple of days with expectations of pitching Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego's first post-season berth in 14 years.

“Everybody is pretty optimistic right now,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

Trent Grisham hit a game-ending three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning to lift the Padres to a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the San Francisco Giants.

Projected No. 1 playoff starter Lamet became the second Padres pitcher to go down injured in three games. Mike Clevinger is dealing with an elbow injury that forced him to an early exit Wednesday against the Angels.

“First and foremost, he’s very routine oriented. He understands where we’re at in the season and understands what’s at stake, so I was very happy the way he communicated and let us know,” Tingler said of Lamet. “Coming out, feeling pretty good right now. We’ll know more tomorrow and probably the next day, naturally, after he throws. The day after is usually where he is a little bit sore and tender.”

Fernando Tatís Jr. homered for the first time since Sept. 6 with a two-run drive in the third, but Lamet’s injury in the top of the fourth left the Padres bench looking dejected.

The Giants (29-29) dropped back after Cincinnati (30-28) clinched its first playoff berth since 2013 with a victory at Minnesota. The Marlins (30-28) also secured a post-season spot.

“I’m pleased that we won the first game, it was an important game for us to win, put us in a position where we do control our destiny,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We put ourselves in position to win that second game, we needed to win that game.”

Grisham hit a drive into the elevated right-field arcade off Sam Coonrod (0-2).

San Diego was the home team in the second game, the makeup of a postponement at Petco Park on Sept. 12 after Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson received a false positive COVID-19 test result.

So, Grisham delivered a walkoff homer on the road as a the home team in the seventh inning.

“It was just kind of weird,” Grisham said. “It was a different kind of feeling, but it was fun.”

Luis Patino (1-0) pitched the seventh for his first major league win.

San Diego right fielder Wil Myers also left the game after the third as a precaution because of tight quadriceps.

Earlier Friday, the Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed.

San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija came off the injured list from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab to pitch the second game as the 29th player for the doubleheader. It was just his fourth start and first appearance since Aug. 7.

San Diego pitcher Chris Paddack expected San Francisco to swing for the fences with its playoff hopes at stake, and that's exactly what happened in the Giants' 5-4 Game 1 win.

Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth and Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning.

Flores added a three-run homer in the sixth inning of the nightcap.

Tyler Anderson (4-3) allowed five hits over six solid innings, striking out four and overcoming four walks. Tony Watson gave up an RBI single to Tatís in the seventh and made a throwing error past first baseman Brandon Belt for another run before Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly.

Yastrzemski hit his second career splash hit homer in the bay, also doing so July 29 against the Padres.

REFRESHED FERNANDO

Tatís expressed feeling refreshed and well rested after he had a break Wednesday in the series finale against the Angels at Petco Park then a day off Thursday.

He went 2 for 7 in the doubleheader, making Tatís just 6 for 34 over his last eight games and 7 of 44 spanning the past nine.

“Just resting, seeing the game from a different side, seeing if I could learn some stuff ... just enjoy the day off," he said.

His father offered some encouragement.

“Right now it's just trust it, when this game attacks this way sometimes players lose confidence,” he said. “This game is hard for everybody.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Clevinger received a cortisone shot Friday for his troublesome elbow. General manager A.J. Preller said the Padres have not ruled out Clevinger making a start in the wild-card round next week. Clevinger left his start Wednesday after just one inning against the Angels. Tests showed he has a right posterior elbow impingement. “I think we got really good news,” Preller said. Clevinger is expected to rest for 48 hours and then attempt to play catch. He was obtained in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland on Aug. 31. With questions around Clevinger and Lamet, RHP Zach Davies also could be in the mix.

“We'll have to deal with those when we get there,” Tingler said of contingency plans.

Giants: OF Yastrzemski, who had missed seven straight starts and six games with a mild right calf strain, played both games as hoped.

UP NEXT

The Giants didn't announce a Saturday night starter but it would be RHP Johnny Cueto's turn. After the doubleheader, Tingler named Davies (7-4, 2.85 ERA) his starter.

