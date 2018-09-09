There's another lightning delay stopping the game between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Their game was stopped for one hour, 57 minutes with 71 seconds left in the first half before play resumed. Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler just intercepted Ryan Tannehill in the end zone and ran the ball back to the Tennessee 32. Officials then stopped play with 6:47 left in the third and Miami up 7-3.

The Dolphins walked slowly off the field.

The stoppage might cool things down. The stoppage came only a few plays after three players received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for taunting as a result of a fracas between the Dolphins and Titans, which began after Tennessee tackle Taylor Lewan appeared to be knocked out briefly.

Lewan was hurt at the end of interception return by Reshad Jones in the third quarter. Lewan was running toward the sideline when he was hit to the ground. The Titans and Dolphins traded shoves and taunts.

Penalized were Jordan Phillips and Bobby McCain of Miami, and Dion Lewis of Tennessee. The penalties offset. Lewan went to the locker room.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida