Palace routs Leeds in comeback Premier League win

LEEDS, England (AP) — Crystal Palace routed Leeds 5-1 on Sunday to secure a second straight win under new manager Roy Hodgson and boost its chances of Premier League survival.

Hodgson was tempted out of retirement last month as Palace turned to its former manager in a bid to avoid relegation.

And he has had an immediate impact, securing maximum points in his first two games back in charge of the London club.

Jordan Ayew led a second-half scoring spree at Elland Road after Patrick Bamford had put Leeds ahead after 21 minutes.

Marc Guehi evened the score in first-half stoppage time before Palace took charge after the break.

Palace moved up to 12th, while Leeds remains 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Leeds took the lead when Bamford headed home his 50th goal for the club in all competitions.

Palace equalized with a close-range finish by Guehi, which was ruled onside after a VAR check.

Palace then turned the game on its head, stunning the home crowd with two goals in three minutes early in the second period.

Ayew outjumped Luke Ayling to head home Michael Olise’s right-wing cross to make it 2-1 in the 53rd.

It was 3-1 in the 55th through Eberechi Eze and in the 69th Odsonne Edouard fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Ayew made it 5-1 with his second goal in the 77th, scoring from eight yards, after Will Hughes’ blocked effort fell into his path.

