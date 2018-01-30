A second Carolina Panthers stalwart will be calling it quits following the 2018 season.

Weeks after veteran cornerback Thomas Davis announced his plans to hang up his cleats, centre Ryan Kalil told The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person that he intends to do the same.

“This is going to be the last one for me,” Kalil said on Tuesday.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Kalil's 2018 season will be his 12th in the NFL, all spent with the Panthers. He was limited to only seven games this season with a neck injury, but refused to say whether or not health weighed on his decision.

“I’m of the mindset to try to keep my medical stuff as private as humanly possible,” Kalil told Person, “thus the vagueness that you get and the jokes that accompany it with me waking up with a stiff neck and things like that.”

From Tucscon, AZ, Kalil was originally taken in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Southern California.

Turning 33 in March, Kalil says he isn't interested in a big to-do to mark his final year in the league.

“I’m not doing the farewell tour,” Kalil said, “that’s for sure.”

Kalil's younger brother, Matt, is an offensive tackle with the Minnesota Vikings.



Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article197381259.html#storylink=cpy



Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article197381259.html#storylink=cpyFrom Tucson, AZ, Kalil was originally taken in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Southern California.Kalil, 33 in March, says he doesn't want anything special for his final season



Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/nfl/carolina-panthers/article197381259.html#storylink=c