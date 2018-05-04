Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned this week after complaints of workplace misconduct, the team announced Friday.

According to a report from ESPN, the complaints focused on Fuller’s inappropriate conduct toward women.

"After approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation,'' the team said in a statement. "The Panthers are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally."

Fuller had been with the Panthers since 2013 and had been the defensive backs coach since last year.

The NFL is continuing their investigation of team owner Jerry Richardson for sexual harassment and workplace misconduct. Richardson is in the process of selling the team.