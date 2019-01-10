1h ago
Panthers' linebacker Davis will not be back with team next season
The Canadian Press
Thomas Davis says he's been informed by the Panthers he won't be back with them for a 15th NFL season.
The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker is the Panthers' all-time leading tackler. He overcame a torn ACL in his same knee three times to record 1,094 tackles, 28 sacks and 13 interceptions. Davis was an All-Pro in 2015, the year he went to his only Super Bowl.
However, Davis posted on Twitter late Wednesday night that the Panthers informed him they were moving in a different direction at linebacker. The 35-year-old Davis thanked the organization for "14 special years," but said that he's not retiring. He becomes a free agent in March.
Davis says "I feel like I have way too much football left in me to walk away from the game right now."
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL