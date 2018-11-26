Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo skated prior to practice Monday and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, head coach Bob Boughner announced.

Luongo was injured during Friday's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes late in the first period after sprawling out trying to make a save. He skated off the ice on his own but did not return to action. Boughner originally said the injury was not believed to be serious.

In nine games so far this season, Luongo is 4-3-0 with a save percentage of .902 and a GAA of 3.07.

Boughner also said 21-year-old forward Denis Malgin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Florida (8-9-4) will be back in action Monday night when they host the New Jersey Devils (9-10-3).