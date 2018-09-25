Florida Panthers centre Jared McCann suffered an apparent leg injury in the second period of the team's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday.

McCann had to be helped off the ice with an injury to his left leg, according to a report from The Athletic's George Richards.

Jared McCann is being helped off the ice after getting hurt in the offensive zone... — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) September 26, 2018

Jared McCann was looking to center #FlaPanthers third line but with left leg injury, who knows. May turn to rookie Henrik Borgstrom to do it — he had been wing on that line. Will have to find the severity of the McCann injury first. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) September 26, 2018

McCann, in his third season with the team, is expected to centre the Panthers' third line. The 22-year-old had nine goals and 19 assists in 68 games in Florida last season.