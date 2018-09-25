16m ago
Panthers' McCann helped off ice with apparent leg injury
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers centre Jared McCann suffered an apparent leg injury in the second period of the team's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday.
McCann had to be helped off the ice with an injury to his left leg, according to a report from The Athletic's George Richards.
McCann, in his third season with the team, is expected to centre the Panthers' third line. The 22-year-old had nine goals and 19 assists in 68 games in Florida last season.