CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have officially placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve.

The move was expected after Olsen told reporters on Sunday that he ruptured his right plantar fascia in Carolina's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Panthers have signed wide receiver Mose Frazier from the practice squad to take Olsen's roster spot.

Rookie Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz are expected to split duty at tight end. Thomas is the better receiver of the two with 16 receptions for 133 yards this season.

It is Olsen's third foot injury in the last two seasons. He previously broke the same foot in 2017 and again earlier this season.

Olsen is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the only tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

