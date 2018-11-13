The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Micheal Haley, who took part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program earlier this season, to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a conditioning loan.

Haley entered the player assistance program after not playing in the Panthers' first two games of the season.

The Panthers said they fully supported Haley at the time he entered the player assistance program.

The 32-year-old played in 75 games for the Panthers last season, recording three goals, six assists, and a league-high 212 penalty minutes. Haley also led the league with 22 fighting majors last season.